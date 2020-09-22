Escape To This Hideaway Hut For Those Days You Just Want To Get Away

2020 has had pretty much everyone wanting to get away and this hideaway hut is the perfect place to do just that.

Escape to Penticton to find this quaint Airbnb that despite its small stature can sleep up to four guests with two beds and a half-bathroom.

Keep in mind it’s BYOB (bring your own bedding) and take along some camping supplies. The wooden hut is nestled on a private campsite and offers sweeping lakeviews along with unsurpassed views overlooking the city.

There are two giant skylights inside the hut to give you lots of natural light (and stargazing opportunities). It also comes equipped with a mini fire pit and BBQ.

It is more off-the-grid, with no running water. But a water jug will be provided where guests can transport water from the bathhouse to the hut. The separate bathhouse includes a double sink and shower and there’s a separate porta potty.

It does however offer Wifi and there’s free parking available on-site.

You can find this hidden gem 15 minutes up the hill from Penticton. Called the Lost Moose property, it offers a sprawling 63 acres with a 15 site campground, three cabins and the hut.

It costs approximately $90 per night depending on the date you select and guests must stay for a minimum of two nights.

Hideaway Hut

Where: Penticton, exact location TBA when booking confirmed

Cost: Approximately $90 per night with a minimum two night stay

