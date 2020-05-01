This Is What $18.5M Gets You in West Vancouver (Photos)

If you’re seeking waterfront views for your next home, West Vancouver is lined with an array of mansions, fit for royalty. And for $18.5 million, you can get this contemporary home that features a pool overlooking the ocean.

And you don’t have to just be in the pool to enjoy the views, as its open-concept main floor looks out to the backyard.

Aside from its six bedrooms, the house also has a gym, recreation room and a spacious family room.

Here are the specs:

Location: 2816 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Year Built: 2006

Sale Price: $18,500,000

Interior: 7,740 square-feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a peek at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

