This Is What $18.5M Gets You in West Vancouver (Photos)

More
If you’re seeking waterfront views for your next home, West Vancouver is lined with an array of mansions, fit for royalty. And for $18.5 million, you can get this contemporary home that features a pool overlooking the ocean.
And you don’t have to just be in the pool to enjoy the views, as its open-concept main floor looks out to the backyard.
Aside from its six bedrooms, the house also has a gym, recreation room and a spacious family room.
RELATED: This $32.8M Vancouver Mansion Has Views of the Ocean, Mountains and Downtown
Here are the specs:
- Location: 2816 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2006
- Sale Price: $18,500,000
- Interior: 7,740 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 8
And here’s a peek at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.