Hello Nori: Welcome Downtown Vancouver’s Newest Japanese Dining Experience

An all-new Japanese dining experience is set to open its doors in downtown Vancouver next week.

Hello Nori is all about fast-casual sushi rolls where patrons can enjoy a combination of fresh seafood, seaweed and signature warm rice prepared right before their eyes at an inviting 24-seat U-shaped bar.

There will be more than a dozen signature rolls, with the likes of Hokkaido scallop, toro, yellowtail and truffle lobster.

The rolls can be ordered à la carte or as part of set menus of four, five and six rolls.

Guests can also enjoy locally brewed sake available on tap as well as premium matcha tea.

The 1,500-square-foot space is the brainchild of first-time restaurateur Jean-François Eap.

“The goal for me and my team is to deliver a new kind of Japanese dining experience that’s fast and casual without any compromise in food or environment,” he said.

Eap added that this is just the beginning for Hello Nori. Two more locations are already in the works for later this year, with one planned for Park Royal in West Vancouver and the other at Brentwood Town Centre in Burnaby.

Hello Nori

When: Opening Monday, Feb. 8th, 2021 (hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily)

Where: 1165 Robson Street (between Bute and Thurlow)

