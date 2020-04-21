Health Officials Have Approved Some Vancouver Golf Courses To Reopen

If you’re into golf you may be in luck, as some Vancouver golf courses are reopening, with the approval of public health officials.

Many golf courses around Vancouver had closed early to stop the spread of COVID-19. But Vancouver Coastal Health sent out guidelines last week about reopening.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Fireworks Is Cancelled For This Summer

It also noted that the province has “not issued any orders requiring the closure of golf courses,” nor parks or playgrounds.

The Professional Golf Association of B.C. shared the letter last week, where it detailed precautions about how to safely open.

That means there may not be any mass gatherings. Although there can be 50 or more people on the course at one time, as long as they practice social distancing.

Some golf courses that have already opened back up or will do so soon, including:

Squamish Valley Golf Course

Carnoustie Golf Club in Port Coquitlam

Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club

Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club in Coquitlam

Meanwhile, Langley’s Redwoods Golf Course never closed, although it has been strict in its social distancing rules. The site even kicked out two people for a high five.

For more stories around B.C., check out our News section.