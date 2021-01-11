These Vancouver Eateries Are Serving 3 Course Menus For $38 Right Now

Stay warm this winter with Glowbal Restaurant Group’s first annual ‘Winterlicious’ menus for dine-in only.

GRG’s eateries, including Glowbal Restaurant, Italian Kitchen, Coast and Black + Blue will be offering their own specialized three-course menu for the occasion.

Coast Menu – $38 per person

Start the meal off with Ahi Tuna and Avocado Kushiyaki and your choice of Forno Baked Clams Casino, BBQ Salmon Roll or Warm Crab Panzanella.

Entrees include a choice of Braised Short Rib Ravioli with Grilled Scallop and Prawn Skewer, Ling Cod Bouillabaisse or Pan-Roasted Spring Salmon.

Save room for dessert—they’re offering a Honey Mille Cake with dulce de leche sour cream and apricot gel.

Glowbal Menu – $38 per person

Start off with their Wild Mushroom Soup and your choice of Beet & Goat Cheese Terrine, Winter Green Salad or Cheese Fritters with Shaved Prosciutto.

For an entree, guests can choose between the Braised Beef Cheek Cannelloni, Gnocchi & Winter Squash or Mediterranean Sea Bass.

Lastly for dessert, dig into a delicious Apple Galette with crisp pastry, toasted almonds and vanilla gelato.

Black + Blue – $38 per person

Get their Creamy Butternut Squash Soup and choice of Bibb Lettuce Salad, Chili and Garlic Prawns or Steak Tartare to start.

For an entree, choose from their House Made Potato Gnocchi, Pan-Seared Arctic Char, Braised Beef Short Ribs or Surf & Turf.

As for dessert, save room for their French Classic Opera with dark chocolate and coffee buttercream.

Italian Kitchen – $100 for two

Their appetizers include a Prosciutto and Ricotta Stuffed Conchiglioni and an Antipasto Platter.

For the main course, share the Carne & Pesce Platter which includes lamb chops, dungeness crab, scallops, salmon, squash ravioli and more.

There’s also a dessert platter, consisting of Orange & Ricotta Cream Stuffed Cannoli, their signature Tiramisu and a Hazelnut Chocolate Stuffed Zeppole.

Winterlicious is happening now until Jan. 24th. Book your time slot at your preferred restaurant on their website ASAP as reservations are limited.

Winterlicious at Glowbal Restaurant Group

When: Now until Jan. 24th, 2021

Where: Four participating GRG restaurants, including Glowbal Restaurant, Italian Kitchen, Coast and Black + Blue

Cost: $38 per person for Glowbal, Coast and Black + Blue menus and $100 for two people at Italian Kitchen

