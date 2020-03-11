Gas Prices Set to Drop By Up to 10 Cents Today Around Metro Vancouver

If you need to fill up the tank, now is the time to do it; gas prices are dropping by up to 10 cents per litre, Wednesday.

Prices will decline by a full eight cents a litre, down to $1.29, said Canadians for Affordable Energy President, Dan McTeague. And some stations will discount the price even more.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see gas stations offering as low as $1.23,” McTeague said to Global News.

That drop in gas prices is due to less demand for oil in recent weeks, because of a decrease in travel and the COVID-19 outbreak.

“And because of the disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia where they could not come to an agreement on cutting oil pronunciation, Saudi Arabia flooded the market, and the markets crashed,” added McTeague.

The Lower Mainland area has not seen prices dip this low since February 2019. So, will you be at the gas pumps today?

