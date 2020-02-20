Gas Prices in Vancouver Are Expected to Spike By This Weekend

Fill up your tanks now because gas prices are about to spike over the next couple of days.

Vancouverites can expect to see a three cent per litre spike by Friday. That means prices will climb to about 147.9 cents/litre.

RELATED: Canada’s Cost of Living Went Up, Thanks to Pricey Tomatoes

The rise is a result of tightening fuel supplies just below the border. Meanwhile, analysts predict there may be even more of a hike in gas prices, because of the Wet’suwet’en blockade.

The Canada-wide demonstrations have impacted rail services and has slowed the movement of goods.

So, an Alberta-based economist said that could result in a price rise between 10-30 cents per litre in B.C.

“If blockades persist you will definitely see an increase in fuel prices,” the University of Calgary’s Kent Fellows said to CTV News.

Last year, gas prices in Metro Vancouver were at a record high in North America at 172.9 cents/litre.

For more Metro Vancouver stores, check out our News section.