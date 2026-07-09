A Full Buck Moon And 3 Meteor Showers Are Hitting Vancouver Skies This Month

Metro Vancouver’s night sky is getting a little main character energy this July, with a full Buck Moon and three active meteor showers all showing up within the same week.

There is one tiny cosmic buzzkill though. The moon will be nearly full during the peak of the meteor showers, which means its brightness could wash out some of the fainter meteors. So no, this probably won’t look like a Marvel portal opening over English Bay.

Still, it’s one of the better excuses to head somewhere darker, bring a blanket, and pretend you totally know what constellation you’re pointing at.

Why it’s called the Buck Moon

The Buck Moon gets its name from the time of year when male deer grow new antlers. The Old Farmer’s Almanac also notes that July’s full moon has been known by other names connected to summer weather, seasonal changes, plants, and harvest timing.

Basically, long before we were checking moonrise times on our phones, people were naming full moons based on what was happening in the natural world around them. A little more poetic than “big bright thing in the sky,” honestly.

How to watch the meteor showers around Metro Vancouver

For the best chance of seeing anything, your phone’s night mode is not the hero here. You’ll want to get away from as much city light as possible, give your eyes time to adjust, and look up without staring at one tiny patch of sky like you’re tracking a DoorDash driver.

Spots with darker views, like beaches, parks, viewpoints, and areas outside the downtown glow, will give you a better shot. Clear skies will obviously help, though haze from wildfire smoke or regular old Vancouver cloud cover could get in the way.

The Perseids are also active during this stretch, and they’re known for producing bright meteors and the occasional fireball. So even if the moon makes the fainter ones harder to spot, there’s still a chance of catching something cool.

When to see the Full Buck Moon in Vancouver

The full moon will officially peak in Vancouver on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:35 am, according to Time and Date.

Since that happens during daylight hours, the best time to catch the moon will be the night before or the night after, when it should still look impressively full over the city.

The Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids are expected to peak overnight from July 30 to 31, creating a double meteor shower situation just after the full moon.

So, between the big glowing moon and three active meteor showers, late July is shaping up to be a pretty decent week for staring dramatically into the sky.

Honestly, cheaper than a concert and probably fewer Ticketmaster fees.

RELATED:

Three Meteor Showers Will Light Up Metro Vancouver With Fireballs This Summer