Order a Drink and Get Free Wings At This Vancouver Restaurant

Wings and drinks, is there a better combo?

A downtown Vancouver restaurant is the host to a fun and delicious event where you can get FREE wings on Wednesdays.

The only catch is that you have to order a beverage first.

RELATED: This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Cocktails Bigger Than Your Face

Mangos Kitchen Bar is a homestyle Mexican and Latin American restaurant. They feature delicious drinks and tantalizing menu items such as: Tacos, Quesadillas, Lomo Saltado, Guacamole, Empanadas, and more.

Every Wednesdays between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., their wing menu goes on special. The event is aptly named “Free Wings Wednesday” and has been taking place from the last 2 years.

Customers only need to purchase a regular priced beer or cocktail in order to get one free order of wings per person.

Space is limited though, so it’s encouraged to register online or call to confirm. Their next event will take place Wednesday January 19th.

Free Wings Wednesday at Mangos Kitchen Bar

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Address: Mangos Kitchen Bar Lounge, 1180 Howe Street, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.