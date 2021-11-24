This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Cocktails Bigger Than Your Face

Tis’ the season for massive drinks to share…or not.

A local restaurant and pub has added a fun spin to the average martini on their drink menu and patrons are loving it. The Park Pub in Vancouver’s West End, has created ‘partinis’ with is basically a martini for a party.

Amongst massive cocktails, this Vancouver eatery also has 25 beers on tap, other fancy drinks and a plethora of good food to enjoy. You may want to share with friends, though.

Park Pub is a cozy pub that is a great place to kick back, catch up with friends, have a good time or watch the game.

As you can expect, they have a wide number of amazing shared appetizers that are typical of your pub menu. Things such as the nacho platter, sweet and savoury braised beef, chicken wings, beef dip sandwiches and more!

Your visit isn’t complete though without trying out their new unique partinis.

Fairly new the menu, these huge drinks come in either a 3oz or 6oz option (the later one being great for sharing, but no judgement).

About the Partini

There are a number of tantalizing flavours to choose from. Some noteworthy ones being the blueberry lemonade or the bikini martini.

They come in 2 sizes:

$18 for a 3oz Partini

$33 for a 6oz Partini

As an added bonus, the drinks are on special on Fridays for $15 and $28 respectively.

If you do go, make sure the take them on Instagram for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

