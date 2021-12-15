15 Free Twinkling Light Displays To See In Metro Vancouver This Christmas Season

With Christmas fast approaching, have you gotten into the holiday spirit yet?

If you haven’t had time to plan anything, no worries because we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of festive lights and fun activities to check out that’ll set the mood and won’t break the bank.

Here’s a round up of some fun, FREE and easy to visit Christmas light displays around Metro Vancouver that will be sure to get you singing “Jingle Bells.”

Christmas Light Displays That Are Completely Free

Check Out the Historic Woodward’s Windows + Ave of Christmas Trees

You can celebrate Christmas at Canada Place until January 2, 2022. This is an outdoor experience featuring the historic Woodward’s Windows and a beautiful Avenue of Christmas Trees lining the outside. In the evening after 5 pm, there is also a special holiday-themed Sails of Light display.

Festive lights on Granville Island

From now until January 3, 2022, visitors can take a stroll through Granville Island and enjoy their display of warm and elegant light displays. Per usual, complimentary parking is provided, and there is no entrance fee. Visitors can also visit their local markets and restaurants while they’re here.

Go Skating Under The Sky

Robson Square’s Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Enjoy gliding in this iconic space in the heart of downtown, right in the centre of all the hustle and bustle of holiday happenings. Skating here with the family is truly magical and out of a Christmas movie it feels. Best of all, bring your own skates, and the experience is free!

While you’re there, you can also take a walk around the corner in front of the Art Gallery and enjoy impressive Christmas tree display.

Browse Holiday Shops and Bright Lights

The City of New West is illuminating their city streets and shops with a number of events in the uptown and downtown areas. You can visit a Holiday Food & Craft market this weekend, or attend Uptown Live Christmas where there is live music and installations, or Shine Bright Downtown. New West is also a great place to take a date, discover all the fun things to do there.

Walk Around a Lit Up Lake

Lights at Lafarge is the largest free outdoor display in Coquitlam. For 9 full weeks, this huge and beautiful display will light up the 1.2km stroll around the lake. This is an annual event, where people get to enjoy the garden unique designs with their family and friends.

Experience Bright Walk at White Rock

White Rock pier will be lit up like never before, with beautiful displays around this favoured walk. Although the actual lighting took place earlier in the month, you can still enjoy a beautiful waterfront walk that remains accessible to the public nightly until February 15, 2022. It may also be nice to note the city is offering free waterfront parking on weekdays until January 31st and reduced parking rates on weekends.

Be Enchanted at Burnaby Village

The Burnaby Village Museum will host their annual event, Heritage Christmas. It is a completely transformed holiday experienced with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit. The entire village will be adorned with festive displays. The event will be ongoing till January 3, and the best part yet—it’s free. Although tickets are selling fast, they have recently added more hours.

Visit Richmond’s Winter Wonderland

For the entire month of December, the Richmond waterfront at Steveston Village, is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland, full of beautiful displays and festive activities. From decorated historic sites to special events, there are a number of reasons to check out this charming Richmond waterfront village in person.

Experience Magical Illuminated Art

Witness Lumière , a number of illuminated artwork displays is expanding throughout Vancouver’s downtown core. Back for its 8th year, Lumière will be spread across to mesmerize in various pockets of Vancouver’s West End.

Get Inspired by Lights of Hope

The Lights of Hope are back on at St. Pauls Hospital in downtown Vancouver. Located at 1081 Burrard Street, the lights take up the entire front interface of the hospital. They bring hope to patients and support staff, and joy to passerbys. People are encouraged to give hope by donating at the Living Light installation or online.

Admire The Canuck Place Home

The lights at Canuck Place is a great place to browse holiday lights for a good cause. Light a Life signifies the beginning of the holidays to help short lives shine bright at Canuck Place. Donations for those interested can also be made online. If you are going, be sure to keep your distance and stay off the yards, as that area is for residents and staff only.

Visit Home Displays That Are Worth The Drive

There are many homes all over Metro Vancouver that are beautifully decorated. From Vancouver to Langley and everywhere in between, there is bound to be one near you to check out with friends and family this weekend. Some impressive displays even sync up with music.

Check Out Massive Trees Around Lower Mainland

Each city or major area has some beautifully decorated massive Christmas trees that are mesmerizing. There is the one standing tall in front of the Art Gallery in Vancouver. Another one is the beautiful tree in the courtyard of MacArthurGlen in Richmond. There is also the tree at the Surrey Civic Plaza, though the holiday festival requires a ticket.

Shop At The Largest Christmas Store in BC

Although it may cost money to purchase items, you can take in the holiday atmosphere for free at the Christmas Store at Potters Nursery. The entire nursery has transformed into a magical winter wonderland and has all your holiday wants and needs. The massive 28,000 sq-ft space is full of enchanted decor, wonderful gifts, and so much more. A number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday “things to do” bucket list.

