Celebrities and Artists Love This BC Farm Dedicated To Folk Art

When its safe to do so – make a trip out to Vancouver Island’s whimsical Folk Art Farm for a unique experience loved by celebrities and artists alike.

It’s nestled in the serene Qualicum Beach area, offering visitors an eclectic retreat featuring a variety of folk art.

RELATED: Hide Away From The Outside World At This Remote Hobbit House In BC

The 2.5 acre space was brought to life by artist Don Thompson, whose carvings and paintings are scattered throughout the property.

Guests can marvel at everything from a Spam booth to a bridge to nowhere.

According to Atlas Obscura, Thompson’s son pays homage to his father by hosting the annual Whiskey Creek Music Festival every summer.

A few famous faces have also been photographed with his pieces on the property.

They include: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as well as the author of the Harry Potter series J.K. Rowling.

The Folk Art Farm property hosts an Airbnb—which allows folk art enthusiasts ample time to take in all the whimsical creations.

MORE INTERESTING PLACES:

Folk Art Farms

Where: Near Whiskey Creek in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island

For more magical places to explore in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.