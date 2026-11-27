Do you have a fear of flying?

Whether it’s the wait before the flight or actually climbing into the aircraft, you wouldn’t be the only one who dreads the airport as flying is one of the most common phobias out there. But if you’re looking to gain confidence in the air, then the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has a course that can help you with that.

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Fly Without Fear

Organized by YVR Chapel, “Fly Without Fear” is a course that seeks to help people overcome their fear of flying. According to the course’s website, one out of three people has a fear of flying. Some people are unable to relax in a plane while others cannot board one.

The Fly Without Fear course is designed to be practical and personalized. It features small class sizes, giving you plenty of time with your instructor for conversation, questions, and support. The course is also comprehensive, addressing both the rational and psychological factors that contribute to aviophobia.

The course explains how airplanes fly and why they’re safe, as well as what causes air turbulence and how it’s managed. Alongside techniques to calm your aerophobia, the course is meant to reduce pre-flight and in-flight anxiety, and de-stress your airport passage.

What’s Offered in the Course?

Fly Without Fear has two different courses, which can be taken consecutively or as standalone courses. Both cost $100 and come with a Fly Without Fear PDF, but provide different services:

Course I : 1-hour Q&A session with a senior Air Canada pilot. A bigger focus on aviophobia’s rational side, addressing the science of flight, airplane safety, and air turbulence.

: 1-hour Q&A session with a senior Air Canada pilot. A bigger focus on aviophobia’s rational side, addressing the science of flight, airplane safety, and air turbulence. Course II: 1-hour airplane/airport familiarization session. A bigger focus on aviophobia’s psychological side. It addresses the various kinds of fear that make flying difficult, how common they are, and how they work. Participants are provided with “cutting-edge” techniques that help you control your irrational thoughts and remain calm while flying.

Course I will be offered mid-winter, 2026. If you are interested in reserving a spot with Fly Without Fear, you can send YVR Chapel an email at flywithoutfear@yvrchapel or call them at (236) 454-0169.