Resonance is an interactive neuroaesthetic exhibition exploring how art can shape emotion and perception.

Visitors begin by noticing how they feel, then move to the mood area that best reflects that state: stillness, transition, activation, or weight.

On Friday, November 27, visitors are welcome to join Resonance’s free opening reception from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the Hatch Art Gallery at UBC. The exhibition continues through January 22 with rotating artists and artworks, providing a different show for every visit.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: November 27, 2026

📍 Location: The Hatch Art Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Resonance