Get into the holiday spirit and make a meaningful impact at Aunt Leah’s Burnaby Christmas Tree Charity Lot.

You can make a difference this holiday season by volunteering or purchasing a Christmas tree at Aunt Leah’s Tree Lots. Stop by the Burnaby lot at All Saints Anglican Church (Royal Oak & Rumble) to pick out a fresh-cut, natural Christmas tree, a potted tree, or a wreath. Create memories and give back to your community this holiday season!

Aunt Leah’s Christmas Tree Charity Lot

The Burnaby lot is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays).

Every tree sold helps Aunt Leah’s provide housing, life skills, education, and employment services for young people transitioning from foster care and mothers at risk of losing custody of their children.

The tree prices vary based on type and height, typically ranging from $80 to $200. Potted trees start at $50, and wreaths start at $45. Every purchase directly supports Aunt Leah’s programs. Stop by and we’ll help you find the perfect tree for your budget.

Looking to Volunteer?

We’re also looking for more volunteers to help us at the lot. Volunteers help greet visitors, load trees, and help customer find their perfect tree. You can sign up on your own, bring friends or family, or organize a team shift through our website. Learn more and sign-up to volunteer.

Aunt Leah’s runs two Christmas tree charity lots—if Vancouver is more convenient (or if you’re heading out early in the week), visit our lot at St. Stephen’s United Church (7025 Granville St, Vancouver), open 7 days a week from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: November 27 – December 18, 2026 (or until supplies last)

📍 Location: All Saints Anglican Church

🎟️ More Info: Aunt Leah’s Christmas Tree Charity Lot – Burnaby