Get into the holiday spirit and make a meaningful impact at Aunt Leah’s Vancouver Christmas Tree Charity Lot.

You can make a difference this holiday season by volunteering or purchasing a Christmas tree at Aunt Leah’s Tree Lots. Stop by the Vancouver lot at St. Stephen’s United Church (54th & Granville) to pick out a fresh-cut, natural Christmas tree, a potted tree, or a wreath. Create memories and give back to your community this holiday season!

Aunt Leah’s Christmas Tree Charity Lot

The Vancouver lot is open Monday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Every tree sold helps Aunt Leah’s provide housing, life skills, education, and employment services for young people transitioning from foster care and mothers at risk of losing custody of their children.

The tree prices vary based on type and height, typically ranging from $80 to $200. Potted trees start at $50, and wreaths start at $45. Every purchase directly supports Aunt Leah’s programs. Stop by and we’ll help you find the perfect tree for your budget.

Looking to Volunteer?

Aunt Leah’s is also looking for more volunteers to help us at the lot. Volunteers help greet visitors, load trees, and help customer find their perfect tree. You can sign up on your own, bring friends or family, or organize a team shift through their website. Learn more and sign-up to volunteer.

Aunt Leah’s operates two Metro Vancouver tree lots this season—if Burnaby is more convenient, visit our second lot at All Saints Anglican Church (7405 Royal Oak Ave, Burnaby), open Wednesday – Sunday from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: November 27 – December 20, 2026 (or until supplies last)

📍 Location: St. Stephen’s United Church

🎟️ More Info: Aunt Leah’s Christmas Tree Charity Lot – Vancouver