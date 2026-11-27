The Canadian Security Intelligence Agency (CSIS) is currently hiring across Metro Vancouver for a variety of jobs, including ones that pay up to $120,000! While some of these roles require post-secondary education, some only ask for a high school diploma with relevant experience! If you think you’re qualified, check out these positions below.
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CSIS Jobs in Metro Vancouver
Currently, CSIS is looking to fill positions that vary from Administrative Assistants to Facility Officers. You can find a list of the education requirements, salaries, and application periods for each role below, so you can quickly check which ones you can apply to.
Open Positions
- Regional Protective Services Officer: Responsible for delivering front line protective security services within the CSIS property to protect employees, assets, and visiting public.
- Location: Burnaby
- Education requirements:
- College diploma (3-year program) and one (1) year of experience, or
- College diploma (2-year program) and two (2) years of experience, or
- College diploma (1-year program), or Quebec Attestation of College Studies (ACS) and three (3) years of experience, or
- High school diploma and four (4) years of experience.
- Salary: $68,552 – $83,389
- Application closing date: December 31, 2026
- Administrative Assistant: Process and distribute administrative requests, compose routine administrative correspondence, act as a main point of contact for administrative requests, among administrative duties.
- Location: Burnaby
- Education requirements: College diploma and (1) year of experience, or High school diploma and (2) years of experience.
- Salary: $61,934 to $75,324 (Unionized)
- Application closing date: December 31, 2026
- Administrative Officer, Regional Director General: Provide professional executive and administrative support to the RDG and Management Tea, acting as a resource person and intermediary for senior managers, other managers, and employees of the region/branch.
- Location: Burnaby
- Education requirements: University certificate or College diploma and two (2) years of experience, or High school diploma and four (4) years of experience.
- Salary: $68,552 – $83,389
- Application closing date: December 31, 2026
- Human-Intelligence Officer: Conduct intelligence collection as regional investigators, connecting with people across communities.
- Location: Vancouver
- Education requirements: Completed Undergraduate Bachelor’s Degree
- Salary: $87,459 – $120,917 (maximum $106,386 during the developmental program)
- Application closing date: February 16, 2027
- Facility Officer: A “hands-on” job that requires the ability to respond and adapt quickly to various needs while providing the highest level of customer service and collaboration with various units and contractors.
- Location: Burnaby
- Education requirements:
- Undergraduate degree in mechanical, electrical, architecture, civil engineering and two (2) years of experience; or,
- College diploma or certificate in mechanical or electrical engineering or architecture or related domain and four (4) years of experience; or,
- Completion of post secondary studies, college certificate or diploma program, or apprenticeship program, and six (6) years of experience
- Salary: $87,459 – $106,386
- Application closing date: December 31, 2026