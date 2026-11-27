The Canadian Security Intelligence Agency (CSIS) is currently hiring across Metro Vancouver for a variety of jobs, including ones that pay up to $120,000! While some of these roles require post-secondary education, some only ask for a high school diploma with relevant experience! If you think you’re qualified, check out these positions below.

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CSIS Jobs in Metro Vancouver

Currently, CSIS is looking to fill positions that vary from Administrative Assistants to Facility Officers. You can find a list of the education requirements, salaries, and application periods for each role below, so you can quickly check which ones you can apply to.

Open Positions