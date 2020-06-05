These S’mores Buns Will Make You Feel Like You’re Camping All The Time

Get the ultimate campfire treat (or just something sweet to snack on at home), courtesy of the amazing Flourgirl Baking.

They’ve got a whole lot of buns, including the Grahammy Mallow, which is essentially s’mores in bun form.

Sink your teeth into all the flavours of this signature campfire treat, complete with chocolate filling, fluffy icing, chocolate drizzle, graham crumbs and of course, toasted marshmallows.

The bakery has a variety of other sweet and savoury bun offerings, including: The Razzy, Sinnabun, Strawberry Cheezcake Dunk-A-Bun, Zest Mordant and Bun’za (a pizza bun).

S’mores inspired buns at Flourgirl Baking

Where: Available for delivery or pick up on Friday/Saturday at 417 Industrial Avenue between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $18 per half dozen

