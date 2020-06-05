These S’mores Buns Will Make You Feel Like You’re Camping All The Time

Meagan Gill | June 5, 2020
Food
Get the ultimate campfire treat (or just something sweet to snack on at home), courtesy of the amazing Flourgirl Baking.

They’ve got a whole lot of buns, including the Grahammy Mallow, which is essentially s’mores in bun form.

Sink your teeth into all the flavours of this signature campfire treat, complete with chocolate filling, fluffy icing, chocolate drizzle, graham crumbs and of course, toasted marshmallows.

The bakery has a variety of other sweet and savoury bun offerings, including: The Razzy, Sinnabun, Strawberry Cheezcake Dunk-A-Bun, Zest Mordant and Bun’za (a pizza bun).

View this post on Instagram

We are soo so excited to announce the RETURN OF THE GRAHAMMY MALLOW!!🏕 This was one of the flavours that Y’ALL wanted us to bring back so here it is!!😝It’s got a chocolate filling, fluffy icing, chocolate drizz, graham crumbs and toasted marshmallows – all the flavours of a summer campfire!😍 🌱 These are available for order over on our website! They will also be included in any of the assorted packs (sweet/mix)! Please note that we only have capacity for a few boxes of buns left for SATURDAY PICK UP as we’ll be bakin’ away for the Fort Langley Market❤️ BUT we’ve still got availability for FRIDAY PICK UPs and we’ll also be back next weekend😘 #flourgirlbaking #baketheworldabetterplace

A post shared by Flourgirl Baking (@flourgirlbaking) on

Where: Available for delivery or pick up on Friday/Saturday at 417 Industrial Avenue between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $18 per half dozen

