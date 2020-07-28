Someone Was Just Fined For Trying To Feed a B.C. Bear a Box of Cereal

A man is facing fines in Northern B.C., after tossing a box of cereal to a bear on the highway. The incident took place along Highway 16 near Kitwanga, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

A passing driver saw the incident happen and reported it to police, said the Conservation service. That tip was then passed along to Skeena conservation officers who were on patrol nearby.

“Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to feed dangerous wildlife – doing so creates a serious risk to public safety and the safety of the bear,” the authority said in a Facebook post.

Officers were able to follow up with the man at his house, where he was given a $345 fine. He was charged with intentionally feeding dangerous wildlife.

In related news, a West Vancouver was recently charged for feeding a bear in their backyard. Conservation asks anyone who witnesses someone feeding wildlife to report it to the RAPP line.

