Here’s Everything That’s Coming & Going to Netflix In September

Dana Bowen | August 19, 2020
Photo: Thibault Penin / Unsplash

Whether you like it or not, the fall is returning soon, but at least there’s Netflix for cozy days on the couch. Luckily, Netflix Canada will have a variety of new shows coming to the streaming service for you to bunker down with.

Here’s everything you can catch on Netflix Canada this September:

Netflix Canada September 2020: Coming Soon

September 1

Photo: The Rio Theatre / Facebook

  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
  • Borgen (3 Seasons)
  • Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020)  
  • Heidi (Season 2) 
  • Hercules (2014)
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) 
  • Number Blocks (Season 1)
  • Power Players (Season 2)
  • Saturday Night Fever (1977) 
  • Skyscraper (2018)
  • The First Purge (2018)
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
  • The Next Karate Kid (1994)
  • Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)
  • True: Friendship Day (2020)

September 2

  • Freaks: You’re One of Us (2020)
  • Venom (2018) 

September 3

  • Love, Guaranteed (2020)

September 4

  • Away (Season 1)
  • The Blacklist (Season 7)
  • I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)
  • Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2)

September 6

  • Undercover (Season 2)

September 7

  • Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)

September 8

photo: A Star Is Born / Facebook

  • A Star is Born (2018)
  • StarBeam (Season 2)

September 9

  • La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1)

September 10

  • Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) 

September 11

  • Family Business (Season 2) 
  • The Duchess (Season 1) 

September 16

  • The Devil All the Time (2020)September 17
  • Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1)

September 18

Photo: Jurassic World : Camp Cretaceous / Facebook

  • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1)
  • Ratched (Season 1) 

September 22

  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 4) 
  • Mighty Express (Season 1) 
  • The Playbook (Season 1)

September 23

  • Enola Holmes (2020)
  • Waiting… (2005)

September 24

  • Real Steel (2011)about a robot boxer operator.
  • The Chef Show (Season 2)

September 25

  • A Perfect Crime
  • Sneakerheads (Season 1) 
  • Complex Networks
  • Country-ish 

September 26

Photo: The Good Place / Facebook

  • The Good Place (Season 4) 

September 27

  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Van Helsing (Season 4) 

September 28

  • Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020)

September 29

  • Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

September 30

  • Wentworth (Season 8)

And Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix Canada:

  • Ready Player One
  • Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
  • Clueless
  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters 2
  • Inglourious Basterds
  • Pulp Fiction

