Here’s Everything That’s Coming & Going to Netflix In September

Whether you like it or not, the fall is returning soon, but at least there’s Netflix for cozy days on the couch. Luckily, Netflix Canada will have a variety of new shows coming to the streaming service for you to bunker down with.
Here’s everything you can catch on Netflix Canada this September:
Netflix Canada September 2020: Coming Soon
September 1
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- Borgen (3 Seasons)
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020)
- Heidi (Season 2)
- Hercules (2014)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
- Number Blocks (Season 1)
- Power Players (Season 2)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- Skyscraper (2018)
- The First Purge (2018)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- The Next Karate Kid (1994)
- Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)
- True: Friendship Day (2020)
September 2
- Freaks: You’re One of Us (2020)
- Venom (2018)
September 3
- Love, Guaranteed (2020)
September 4
- Away (Season 1)
- The Blacklist (Season 7)
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2)
September 6
- Undercover (Season 2)
September 7
- Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)
September 8
- A Star is Born (2018)
- StarBeam (Season 2)
September 9
- La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1)
September 10
- Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1)
September 11
- Family Business (Season 2)
- The Duchess (Season 1)
September 16
- The Devil All the Time (2020)September 17
- Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1)
September 18
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1)
- Ratched (Season 1)
September 22
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 4)
- Mighty Express (Season 1)
- The Playbook (Season 1)
September 23
- Enola Holmes (2020)
- Waiting… (2005)
September 24
- Real Steel (2011)about a robot boxer operator.
- The Chef Show (Season 2)
September 25
- A Perfect Crime
- Sneakerheads (Season 1)
- Complex Networks
- Country-ish
September 26
- The Good Place (Season 4)
September 27
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Van Helsing (Season 4)
September 28
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020)
September 29
- Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)
September 30
- Wentworth (Season 8)
And Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix Canada:
- Ready Player One
- Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
- Clueless
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Inglourious Basterds
- Pulp Fiction
