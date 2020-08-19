Here’s Everything That’s Coming & Going to Netflix In September

Whether you like it or not, the fall is returning soon, but at least there’s Netflix for cozy days on the couch. Luckily, Netflix Canada will have a variety of new shows coming to the streaming service for you to bunker down with.

Here’s everything you can catch on Netflix Canada this September:

Netflix Canada September 2020: Coming Soon

September 1

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Borgen (3 Seasons)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020)

Heidi (Season 2)

Hercules (2014)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Number Blocks (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Skyscraper (2018)

The First Purge (2018)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)

True: Friendship Day (2020)

September 2

Freaks: You’re One of Us (2020)

Venom (2018)

September 3

Love, Guaranteed (2020)

September 4

Away (Season 1)

The Blacklist (Season 7)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2)

September 6

Undercover (Season 2)

September 7

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)

September 8

A Star is Born (2018)

StarBeam (Season 2)

September 9

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1)

September 10

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1)

September 11

Family Business (Season 2)

The Duchess (Season 1)

September 16

The Devil All the Time (2020) September 17

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1)

September 18

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1)

Ratched (Season 1)

September 22

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 4)

Mighty Express (Season 1)

The Playbook (Season 1)

September 23

Enola Holmes (2020)

Waiting… (2005)

September 24

Real Steel (2011)about a robot boxer operator.

The Chef Show (Season 2)

September 25

A Perfect Crime

Sneakerheads (Season 1)

Complex Networks

Country-ish

September 26

The Good Place (Season 4)

September 27

Bad Teacher (2011)

Van Helsing (Season 4)

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020)

September 29

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

September 30

Wentworth (Season 8)

And Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix Canada:

Ready Player One

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Clueless

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Inglourious Basterds

Pulp Fiction

