Despite Enhanced Screening, Passengers With COVID-19 Are Still Flying

Despite the many protocols airports and airlines have put in place, people with COVID-19 still appear to be flying.

Health officials released warnings for COVID-19 exposure on four flights coming into YVR Airport, this week.

That includes flights from Kelowna, Montreal, Dallas and San Francisco. Previously, health officials had released four similar warnings for the end of June.

Airlines had previously released protocols to ensure safety amid the pandemic, such as conducting pre-boarding temperature checks and requiring people to wear masks onboard.

The companies had also implemented enhanced cleaning measures and cut out meals, in addition to blocking the sale of some seats on flights. However, Westjet and Air Canada returned to normal seating capacity, as of July 1st.

Airports have also added enhanced screening measures and increased sanitization and safety protocols for passengers to follow.

Despite all the new changes, it appears as though the efforts have not made as big of an impact most were expecting.

Does more need to be done? Should the airline industry take a step back? Only time will tell.

