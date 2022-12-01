Burnaby’s Popular Christmas Lights Display Just Lit Up Again For a Good Cause

Burnaby’s popular DuPlessis Family Christmas Display is back for the 2022-23 holiday season. Drop by and enjoy a new 12 minute light show including thousands of lights, ornaments and inflatables.

The best part? This magnificent display has been created in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and takes place annually. The family has been collecting donations for BCCHF since 1998. In 2021 alone they raised $12,305.33.

Where To See These Burnaby Christmas Lights

The full display is a sight to see. It is fully synchronized to music and runs consistently, on 12-minute loops.

The Christmas Display runs from 4:30PM to 12 AM daily at their home at 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby.

Take a look at the stunning display:

If you can’t make the drive out that way, no problem, the family has set-up a YouTube video showing the entire loop:

Those wishing to make a donation can do so on the family’s BCCHF page.

When: 4:30 pm to 12 am, December 1, 2022, through January 6, 2023

Where: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby

Cost: Free

