This Vancouver Pub Launched An Online Liquor Store With Free Delivery

Donnelly Group has just launched Quick Liquor, a virtual liquor store where customers can order online for pick-up or delivery service.

The product selection ranges from BC and international wines and premium spirits to both local and imported beers.

Free same-day delivery is available to those in Vancouver or North Vancouver—for orders $25 or more that are placed before 9 p.m.

Or they’re offering curbside pick-up out of Donnelly Group’s Butcher & Bullock location (911 West Pender).

The new service allows consumers to get their liquor quick and efficiently. Plus, you don’t have to wait in line like many do at the provincial government liquor stores.

As for Donnelly Group’s other restaurants—you can still get a taste of them through DoorDash, Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.

Get their signature Red Chili Wings, Dirty Fries with Queso or selection of pizzas for delivery in the Vancouver area.

Donnelly Group Liquor Store

Where: Order online for pick-up at Butcher and Bullock (911 West Pender) or delivery service

