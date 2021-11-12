This Local Restaurant Serves You Free Ice Cream After Every Meal

Who doesn’t love free ice cream?

A Richmond Hot Pot restaurant has made it their mission to put smiles on their customers face at the end of every meal. So as a result, after eating some delicious soul-warming food, you’ll get a treat…on the house.

The Dolar Shop in Richmond offers soft and milky ice cream as a free dessert to finish off your dining experience.

The Dolar Shop actually represents a Macau hot pot style of eating. They are artisans in the hot pot realm and aim to provide their customers a happy experience and give them the ultimate hot pot culinary journey.

As a result, they take special pride in providing an impressive spread of options for hot pot at this restaurant. The ingredients are always fresh and have influences from the East and West in Macau.

Here you can find house-made fish balls, slices of high grade beef, shrimp pâté, or wagyu beef paired with their own blend of sauces. There are endless options.

Despite the delicious eats and ingredients, this hot pot restaurant is also being recognized for the special treat after dinner. Guests can enjoy soft-serve ice cream upon finishing their meal. Served in a black waffle cone and topped with a macaron, who wouldn’t be happy?

The Dolar Shop – Hot Pot Restaurant

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

New Location: 6078 Silver Drive, Burnaby

