Dillon Francis Is Bringing His High-Energy Set to the Key Vancouver This Weekend

Vancouver’s nightlife momentum continues to build, and now one of electronic music’s most recognizable names is set to take the stage.

Global DJ and producer Dillon Francis is heading to The Key Vancouver for what’s expected to be a high-energy, genre-blending night in the city’s newest large-scale venue.

A major name in global electronic music

Francis has built a reputation as one of the most versatile performers in dance music. He first broke through with moombahton but has since expanded into house, trap, and pop collaborations.

Over the years, he has worked with artists like DJ Snake, Skrillex, and Calvin Harris, helping push his sound into the global mainstream. At the same time, his sets remain rooted in high-energy drops and crowd-driven moments that translate especially well in a live setting.

As a result, his shows tend to balance production value with personality, something that has made him a consistent festival and club draw worldwide.

A showcase moment for The Key Vancouver

The upcoming show also continues the rollout of The Key Vancouver as a major player in the city’s nightlife and live events scene.

Located at Plaza of Nations, the 1,000-capacity venue has quickly positioned itself as a destination for touring acts. Its large-format LED setup and immersive sound system allow for a more production-heavy experience compared to traditional nightclub environments.

Because of that, bookings like Dillon Francis serve a dual purpose. They not only bring in established global talent, but also demonstrate the scale and capability of the room itself.

Dillon Francis at The Key Vancouver

Where: The Key Vancouver, 750 Pacific Blvd

When: May 8th, 2026

Tickets: Available online