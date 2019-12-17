Craft Beer Market To Open 2nd Vancouver Location With 100+ Drink Options

Moving into a vacant spot along English Bay, Craft Beer Market is opening their second location in Vancouver.

The multi-level Boathouse closed its doors near the beach in 2018 and has been left empty since. The new beer bazaar is taking over the spot and offering more than 100 drink options.

RELATED: KPU Takes Home “Brewery of the Year” Award At 2019 BC Beer Awards

So if you’re a beer-lover, this place is for you. The pub has everything from lagers, sours and saisons to IPAs, stouts and Porters on tap. They even have a selection of gluten-free beers.

But if that’s not your thing, the restaurant also has several types of red, white and rose wine, as well as cocktails.

No matter what your tastes are, Beer Craft Market will have more options than you can imagine.

You’ll find the new spot at 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver in 2020.

Until then, there are plenty of other breweries in town to check out including, Vancouver’s newest brewery, Container Brewing. For you cocktail fans, you definitely have to check out Key Party, a bar hidden behind a fake accounting office, as well as Open Outcry, a bar in the old Vancouver Stock Exchange.

For more great places to get great food, check out our Food section!