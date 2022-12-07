The 24th edition of the CP Holiday Train will travel across Canada and the United States this holiday season with three highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver.

There will be two holiday themed trains this year bringing holiday cheer to hundreds of communities in North America while raising money, food and awareness for local food banks.

The CP Holiday Train will be in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, 2022. The schedule is as follows:

CP Holiday Train Metro Vancouver

December 17: Maple Ridge Station (Haney)

Arrival: 7:50 PM

Event time: 8:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Performers: MacKenzie Porter & Virginia to Vegas

December 17: Pitt Meadows Station

Arrival: 8:55 PM

Event time: 9:05 PM – 9:35 PM

Performers: MacKenzie Porter & Virginia to Vegas

December 18: Port Moody Station (300 Ioco Road behind Arena & Recreation Center)

Arrival: 4:45 PM

Event time: 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Performers: MacKenzie Porter & Virginia to Vegas

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” states Keith Creel, CP’s president and chief executive officer, in a release.

“We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

