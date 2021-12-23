9 Cozy Cabins In BC You Must Curl Up In This Winter

Ready or not, winter is here. But that doesn’t mean exploring the province’s most awe-inspiring destinations has to stop.

Curl up in one of these quaint cabins in BC where you can enjoy a winter wonderland while staying warm and cozy.

Cozy Cabins In BC

Rowena’s Inn, Harrison Mills

It doesn’t get much more cozy than Rowena’s Inn nestled in the scenic Harrison Mills, which is just outside of Harrison Hot Springs. The sprawling property features several must-visit accommodations, from rustic cabins and luxury cottages to cozy rooms in their English-style manor.

Guests can relax inside by the fireplace or take a seat on the patio offering sweeping views of the Harrison River. The cabins and cottages also have standalone bathtubs that are the perfect way to unwind with a book and a cup of tea.

Oceanfront Treehouse, Salt Spring Island

Relive your childhood by falling asleep in a treehouse this winter. But this one is probably unlike any other you’ve stayed in before. The Airbnb on Salt Spring Island can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

The hosts describe it perfectly by calling it “where zen meets west coast.” It offers a private deck and a full kitchenette to cook up a cozy meal at what will feel like your home away from home. If you’re lucky, you may even spot some wildlife during your stay.

Studio Cabin, Sorrento

This little slice of heaven can be found in the beautiful area of Sorrento, which is near Shuswap. It can sleep up to four guests with two beds and a bathroom.

The rustic wood cabin is immersed amongst the lush trees in the quiet area of White Lake. It offers a private getaway to unwind and just sit back and enjoy all the soothing sounds of nature. It also comes equipped with a hot tub to allow guests to fully de-stress.

Sunwolf Riverside Resort, Brackendale



Discover this gem nestled in Brackendale, which is near Squamish. Guests will feel right at home by staying in one of the resort’s quaint riverside cabins, fisherman’s cottage or logger’s shack.

All of their accommodations are the perfect blend of rustic, with just a few modern touches to ensure your stay is as comfortable as can be. It’s an idyllic place to stay for anyone looking to enjoy some peace and quiet in nature this winter.

Waterfront Cabin, Squamish

You’ll definitely be able to enjoy some down time at this secluded cabin featuring waterfront views in Squamish. The breathtaking Airbnb can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

It’s the perfect place to relax by the ocean, take advantage of the outdoor fire pit and soak up some of the best views the Howe Sound region has to offer.

Wildwood Cabins, Bowen Island

Discover the whimsical Wildwood Cabins on the quaint Bowen Island. There are a series of beautiful accommodations to enjoy here, including Cabin #2, which can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

It gives off that classic “cabin in the woods” vibe and it’s just a short ferry ride away from the city. Four-legged BFF’s are also welcome here to further enhance your stay.

Hideaway Cabin, Juan De Fuca

Escape to this secluded Airbnb near Jordan River in the serene Juan De Fuca region. It can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The open-concept cabin offers a more modern alternative with a full loft, large soaker tub, fire pit and 2.5 acres of land all to yourself.

Designer Treehouse, Chilliwack

Stay in this adorable treehouse cabin for a unique getaway surrounded by nature. It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. Find it in the beautiful area of Ryder Lake in Chilliwack.

The Airbnb is referred to as the “birdhouse” or a “designer treehouse” for its chic aesthetic. The unique property sits on a private acre of land where guests can soak up all the views right from their patio.

Dolphins Resort, Campbell River



Time seemingly stands still at this spectacular oceanfront property north of Campbell River, that overlooks Discovery Passage and the Coast Mountain Range.

Dolphins Resort features a variety of cozy cabins equipped with wood burning fireplaces and personal hot tubs. It also has a bistro right on-site offering upscale Pacific Northwest dishes to help keep you warm this winter.

