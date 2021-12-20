This BC Mountain Town Is An Outdoorsy Paradise In The Winter

There are a handful of places in BC that are even more beautiful in the wintertime and this spot in the Kootenay Rockies is definitely one of them.

Rossland seems to come alive during the winter months, with its small town charm and seemingly endless array of outdoor activities to take part in when there’s snow on the ground.

This winter paradise is a must for outdoor enthusiasts, just one visit and you’ll be hooked. There’s lots to keep snow bunnies entertained here, no matter what their skill level is.

Rossland receives 300 inches (or 7.6 metres) of snowfall per year. So, it knows a thing or two about fun things to do with all of that fresh powder.

They call it a “winter playground” and for a good reason. The spot is a popular place for skiing, cat skiing, cross-country skiing, back country skiing, snowboarding, fat biking, snowshoeing and more.

However, even just a simple stroll through the quaint village when it’s completely covered in snow is a sight to be seen.

Rossland Location: Located in the beautiful Kootenay Rockies region