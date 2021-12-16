5 Fun Snow Tubing Hills In BC That You’ll Want To Experience This Winter

Relive your childhood by dashing through the snow at the speed of light in a snow tube.

Thankfully we live in a place with tons of beautiful local mountains that are only an hour or so drive away, perfect for your next snow adventure.

These fun snow tubing hills in BC are the perfect way to spend your next snow day, no matter how old you are.

Snow Tubing Hills in BC

Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver



Head to the North Shore to spend a day on the snow tube hills with your friends and family. Cypress Mountain is home to Gnarly’s Snow Tubing Park, which features six chutes roughly 100 metres in length and a tube tow to do all the work of bringing you back up to the top.

Mt Seymour, North Vancouver



Go for a slide at the snow tube park at Mt Seymour, which is guaranteed to be a lot of fun for the whole family. After sliding down in one of their specially designed tubes, take it easy on the ride back up courtesy of a custom tube tow. Enjoy some hot chocolate afterwards at the Enquist Lodge next door.

Sea to Sky Gondola, Squamish



Enjoy some old-fashioned tubing at the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish. The tube park is right next to their Wonderland Lake Loop, which is about a 5-minute walk from the Summit Lodge. It offers sliding fun for all ages and the viewing platform is a great place to watch the action unfold if you’re not tubing.

Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler

Discover Bubly Tube Park on Whistler Blackcomb. This gem is the ultimate spot to go snow tubing in the winter months. The tubing hill is located in the Base 2 Zone and offers great fun for all. They have both faster and slower snow tube lanes to suit every snow bunny.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort, Agassiz

Spend the day at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in Agassiz, just outside of Harrison Hot Springs. It has one of BC’s largest snow tube parks and features eight lanes of sliding fun and a “magic carpet” to take you back up to the top with ease.

