A major new park is coming to Brentwood, and its scale reflects just how quickly the neighbourhood is evolving. Concord Pacific, alongside the City of Burnaby and Mayor Mike Hurley, has officially announced the start of construction on Dawson Park, a new 10-acre community park spanning roughly five city blocks. The project marks Burnaby’s first major new community park in more than 20 years.

Terry Hui-led Concord Pacific continues the Expo 86 lands legacy of building major parks and dedicating half the land to public realm

Once complete in summer 2028, Dawson Park will be built by Concord Pacific and gifted to the City of Burnaby. The park will sit along Dawson Street, directly across from Oasis, the latest phase of the Concord Brentwood master-planned community. Concord Pacific President and CEO Terry Hui said that beyond the park, this development is like the Expo 86 lands, where half of the Development is public realm. “The delivery of Dawson Park continues our 30-year tradition of creating parks and amenities for the cities where we build,” said Hui. “With the handover of Dawson Park, the total parkland developed by Concord Pacific across the country will exceed 70 acres, more than half the size of Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver.”

First new Burnaby community park since 2005

Dawson Park will be Burnaby’s first new community park since Taylor Park opened in 2005. The two-phase development is designed to support a rapidly growing Brentwood population, delivering much-needed outdoor space for families and residents.

The park will feature a natural grass field for flexible play, along with a plaza and a network of walking trails. These trails will weave throughout the park and surrounding development, with the longest path stretching up to 1.5 kilometres.

Designed for connectivity, recreation, and everyday use

Beyond recreation, the park is being designed as a key connector within Burnaby’s broader active transportation network.

Plans include a restored natural creek, a new pathway linking north to the Burnaby Urban Trail along Lougheed Highway, and a future overpass connection to the Central Valley Greenway to the south. Together, these elements aim to make it easier for residents to walk, run, and cycle through the area as part of their daily routines.

The space will support both active recreation and casual use, creating a flexible environment for everything from sports to community gatherings.

Anchoring a growing Brentwood community

Dawson Park will also integrate with a new planned 30-classroom elementary school located immediately next to the park. The school is expected to accommodate up to 900 students, reinforcing the area’s shift toward a more family-oriented urban neighbourhood.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said the project will play a key role in shaping Brentwood’s future.

“Dawson Park will be a major addition to Brentwood, creating a new community park that gives residents access to outstanding outdoor amenities right in their neighbourhood,” said Hurley. “Combined with improvements to Dawson Street, this project will help make Brentwood an even more livable, connected and people-friendly community as it continues to grow.”

Phased approach to accelerate delivery

The park will be delivered in two phases. The main section will open first, while a smaller two-acre southwest portion will be completed later once nearby construction activity wraps up.

This approach allows the majority of the park to open earlier for public use while ensuring long-term coordination with surrounding development.

As Brentwood continues to densify, Dawson Park represents a significant investment in balancing growth with livability, offering residents a large, accessible green space in the heart of one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-changing communities.