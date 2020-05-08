Get At Home Sushi Kits For Your Next Date Night In Quarantine

If you’ve ever wanted to try your own hand at making sushi—now is the time. Luckily, Coast by Glowbal has unveiled an at home sushi kit.

Therefore, you can get a taste of their signature sushi cones and hand rolls in the comfort of your home and learn how to recreate them yourself.

It’s an easy and interactive way to enjoy sushi outside of the restaurant. And it includes everything you could possibly need for a delicious feast.

Coast by Glowbal sushi kit

Sockeye salmon

Crab

Ahi tuna

Tempura tiger prawns & cod

Avocado

Cucumber

Sushi rice

Nori

Soy sauce

Wasabi

Japanese mayo & more

Each kit costs $48 and comes with step-by-step instructions.

You can get it delivered through DoorDash or pick it up at their sister location Italian Kitchen (860 Burrard Street, Vancouver).

For more eats across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.