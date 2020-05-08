Get At Home Sushi Kits For Your Next Date Night In Quarantine

If you’ve ever wanted to try your own hand at making sushi—now is the time. Luckily, Coast by Glowbal has unveiled an at home sushi kit.
Therefore, you can get a taste of their signature sushi cones and hand rolls in the comfort of your home and learn how to recreate them yourself.
You Might Also Like:
- This Vancouver Bubble Tea Spot Just Unveiled A Dalgona Coffee Series
- One Of Vancouver’s Best Steakhouses Just Hopped On The Take Out Train
It’s an easy and interactive way to enjoy sushi outside of the restaurant. And it includes everything you could possibly need for a delicious feast.
Coast by Glowbal sushi kit
- Sockeye salmon
- Crab
- Ahi tuna
- Tempura tiger prawns & cod
- Avocado
- Cucumber
- Sushi rice
- Nori
- Soy sauce
- Wasabi
- Japanese mayo & more
Each kit costs $48 and comes with step-by-step instructions.
You can get it delivered through DoorDash or pick it up at their sister location Italian Kitchen (860 Burrard Street, Vancouver).
For more eats across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.