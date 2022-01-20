5 Places To Eat In Vancouver If You Can’t Get Enough Of Cheese

Can’t get enough cheese in your life? Look no further than these Vancouver eateries that have it all.

From cheese wheels to fondue, whether you like your cheese salty, sharp, tangy or smoky—these places will satisfy all your cheesy cravings.

But keep in mind, this guide is not for the lactose intolerant.

Cheesy Vancouver Restaurants

Roosh

There’s a new restaurant in town and it’s about all things cheese fondue. Dig into the ooey gooey cheesy goodness to your heart’s content at Roosh in the heart of Gastown.

The Swiss eatery has lots of sharable dishes, including a big pot of cheese fondue (Emmenthal and Gruyere melted with white wine). You can dip a variety of items in the cheese fondue, from bread and pickles to a vast selection of veggies.

Location: 2 Water Street

Italian Kitchen

This popular Glowbal Group restaurant just might be a dream come true for cheese lovers. It actually has an option where your pasta is served out of a giant wheel of cheese. Because obviously, pasta and Parmesan go hand-in-hand.

The tableside dish is prepared right in front of your very eyes and you’ll be able to see the cheese melt right on top of the freshly made pasta and smell the rich flavours before even taking your first bite.

Location: 860 Burrard Street

Burgoo

If you’ve craving some comfort food, Burgoo is the place to be. And of course, when we’re talking about comfort food, cheese is always involved.

Their menu includes macaroni and cheese (with aged white Cheddar and baked until golden brown), a decadent French onion soup (topped with Gruyere, Emmenthal & Mozzarella), a cheesy dip with chips and last but not least, a Brie fondue.

Locations: Downtown (1100 Burrard Street), Point Grey (4434 W. 10th Avenue) and Mount Pleasant (3096 Main Street)

Salt Tasting Room

One thing if for sure, charcuterie never disappoints. And that’s why you should definitely head to this alley spot that specializes in some of the best artisanal cheeses you can find in the city.

The spectacular selection of cheeses are served alongside cured meats and housemade condiments. Wash it all down with some of their amazing wine pairings.

Location: 811 W Pender Street

La Belle Patate

Obviously, if cheese is on your mind, then you need to indulge in a poutine. The classic Canadian dish is a must for cheese lovers.

La Belle Patate whips up some incredible poutines, you might just feel like you’ve been transported to Montreal. It’s also open late, so you can get your fix whenever the craving hits.

Location: 1215 Davie Street

