Dreaming of sunny weather and beaches?

Flair Air has just announced that they are going to offer nonstop flights from Vancouver to Los Cabos, Mexico starting in February 2022.

The deal includes round-trip air fare. Prices from YVR start at $258 roundtrip (base fare only). This equates to about $361 roundtrip with a piece of carry-on luggage.

The deal can be found by visiting the Flair website directly and searching for dates between February and March. Prices will be show for the available flights.

Note that there is a bit of a “buyer beware” message with booking these flights.

Flair Airlines have been offering these deals, as they are looking at new routes across Canada, into the U.S., and Mexico. The new routes have not yet been explored, but the flights are being booked. The ideas is that these will start in February and March, 2022.

Flair Airlines has helped lower domestic rates for flights in Canada, bringing about the competition. It will be great to see that pressure applied to prices to the U.S. and Caribbean as well. So, hopefully these new routes do stick and the deals keep coming.

As a reminder, when flying into Canada there are testing rules and vaccination passports rules in place for your return.

