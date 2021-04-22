VIDEO: Frustrated Canucks Fans Flew a #FireBenning Banner Over Vancouver

Local hockey fans are upset with the Canucks General Manager Jim Benning and decided to take their disappointment to new heights, literally.

On Wednesday, a plane made its rounds over Metro Vancouver for an hour with a banner that read “#FireBenning,”

A GoFundMe campaign helped pay for the $1,600 stunt, led by notorious Canucks fan Uncle Laleet. The campaign ended up surpassing its goal with a total of $2,100 generated thus far.

The $500 excess of the campaign’s goal will be donated to Canucks Place children’s hospice.

Canucks fans have been desperately waiting for a Stanley Cup, and their patience is running dry.

“Canucks fans have been suffering for seven years. Jim Benning has continually shown ineptitude and is clearly in over his head,” reads the GoFundMe page.

“Canucks fans are demanding that the Owners of the Vancouver Canucks fire Jim Benning and replace him with a management team that can build a Stanley Cup championship team immediately. The city of Vancouver has supported this team for 50 years and we are not supporting this three ring circus any longer.”

Since taking over the GM role seven seasons ago, the Canucks have only qualified for the playoffs twice.

The Canucks current season stands on shaky grounds as a COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the team.

