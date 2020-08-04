Canadians Invited To Visit Hawaii Without Quarantine Restrictions This Summer

If you’re in need of a getaway, Hawaii said it will let Canadians visit without quarantine starting September 1st.

Hawaii has had a mandatory 14-day quarantine in place for all out-of-state travellers since the pandemic began. But the state’s Department of Transportation said it will soon be open to “all trans-pacific travellers.”

However, travellers must take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Hawaii. Without the test, passengers will have to quarantine upon arrival.

While some airlines are resuming travel, the Canada-U.S. border has been closed since March and will stay that way until at least the end of August.

However, the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has been announcing regular incidents of COVID-19 exposure on flights connected to YVR Airport.

So, would you travel to Hawaii this fall?

