Tough Metro Vancouver Hikes Featuring Rewarding Views To Make It All Worth It

Challenge yourself to one of these more difficult Metro Vancouver hikes (and beyond) this summer.

While the majority of them will take up most of the day—you’ll be rewarded with spectacular views at the end (and along the way).

Tougher Metro Vancouver hikes

Demon Ridge

The name says it all. Up your hiking game with this grueling Howe Sound trail. It’s well worth the 8 hour trek spanning 16 kms. You’ll be treated to the most spectacular views the region has to offer, including Martin Peak, the Mamquam area and down towards Watersprite Lake.

Black Tusk

This is easily one of BC’s most scenic hikes and one of the most challenging as well. Find this trail in Whistler that is about 29 kms and will take approximately 11 hours to complete. It has an elevation gain of 1,740 meters but you will be able to take in absolutely breathtaking views of the region.

Frosty Mountain

Head to Manning Provincial Park for a challenging 8 hour, 22 km hike with an elevation gain of 1,160 meters. It will lead you into the alpine to several viewing points of the surrounding coastal mountain ranges.

Coliseum Mountain

This North Shore hike is a strenuous one considering its rugged terrain and elevation gain of 1,245 meters. But it’s totally worth it—you’ll be treated to the most beautiful panoramic views. The hike takes about 10 hours to complete, spanning 23.5 kms round trip.

The Lions Binkert Trail

Take on this hike that offers unsurpassed 360-degree views of Howe Sound. The trek is about 16 kms round trip and it takes about 8 hours to complete. But you’ll likely want to spend a lot of time soaking up the sights once you reach the top.

Wedgemount Lake

This is one of the most challenging hikes in the Garibaldi Provincial Park region but it also boasts one of the most amazing views. Take in the emerald green waters this Whistler hike has to offer. The entire hike is 12 kms and takes about 7 hours to complete. It has an elevation gain of 1,160 meters.

