List of YVR Flights With COVID-19 Exposure Keeps Growing

B.C. has added two more flights with COVID-19 exposure to its growing list of cases.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) listed the two flights between July 24-26th to its website on Wednesday.

The following flights with COVID-19 exposure are:

Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to YVR – July 24

Air Canada flight 007 from Vancouver to Hong Kong – July 26

At least one person on each flight has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Anyone who was on either of these trips should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

So far there have been 13 international flights and 13 domestic flights, involving B.C. airports this month, that have had cases of COVID-19 on board.

Compared to June, the BCCDC issued notices about public exposure on just three international flights and four domestic flights.

