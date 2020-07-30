List of YVR Flights With COVID-19 Exposure Keeps Growing

B.C. has added two more flights with COVID-19 exposure to its growing list of cases.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) listed the two flights between July 24-26th to its website on Wednesday.
RELATED: An American Was Illegally Floating Down A B.C. River Naked To Avoid Police
The following flights with COVID-19 exposure are:
- Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to YVR – July 24
- Air Canada flight 007 from Vancouver to Hong Kong – July 26
At least one person on each flight has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Anyone who was on either of these trips should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
So far there have been 13 international flights and 13 domestic flights, involving B.C. airports this month, that have had cases of COVID-19 on board.
Compared to June, the BCCDC issued notices about public exposure on just three international flights and four domestic flights.
For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.