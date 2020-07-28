Yet Another Five Flights From YVR Have Faced COVID-19 Exposure

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures. The health authority added a tweet, Monday night, announcing five additional flights.

Four of those flights passed through Vancouver International Airport. Meanwhile, a fifth one passed through Kelowna International Airport.

The additional flights are:

Air Canada – Montreal to YVR, July 13

WestJet – YLW to Edmonton, July 13

Air Canada – San Francisco to YVR, July 14

Air Canada – Montreal to YVR, July 20

Aeromexico – Mexico City to YVR, July 22

This comes after BCCDC added four new flights to the list, which flew into YVR Airport, over the weekend.

Anyone on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after arrival. People arriving in B.C. from international destinations must also self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

B.C. health officials are no longer directly contacting people who sat near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a domestic flight. However, they are posting all flights that have been exposed to COVID-19 on the BCCDC website.

