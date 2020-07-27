Vancouver Announced Four More Flights With COVID-19 Exposure

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is adding four more flights from YVR Airport to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

BCCDC tweeted the additional information, Saturday morning, showing the first incident happened more than two weeks ago.

The flights with COVID-19 exposure are:

Delta flight 3569 from Vancouver-Seattle on July 10

American Airlines flight 1415 from Dallas-Vancouver on July 11

Air Canada flight 214 from Vancouver-Calgary on July 12

Air Canada Flight 855 from London, U.K.-Vancouver on July 17

BCCDC is urging anyone who was on these flights to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure.

People who are arriving in B.C. from international destinations must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

The government will check in on travellers and may issue hefty fines, which includes up to $750,000 or jail time.

