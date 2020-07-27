Vancouver Announced Four More Flights With COVID-19 Exposure

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is adding four more flights from YVR Airport to its list of COVID-19 exposures.
BCCDC tweeted the additional information, Saturday morning, showing the first incident happened more than two weeks ago.
The flights with COVID-19 exposure are:
- Delta flight 3569 from Vancouver-Seattle on July 10
- American Airlines flight 1415 from Dallas-Vancouver on July 11
- Air Canada flight 214 from Vancouver-Calgary on July 12
- Air Canada Flight 855 from London, U.K.-Vancouver on July 17
BCCDC is urging anyone who was on these flights to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure.
People who are arriving in B.C. from international destinations must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.
The government will check in on travellers and may issue hefty fines, which includes up to $750,000 or jail time.
