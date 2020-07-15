Of the many Canadians who have returned home since the pandemic began, more than 21,000 of them have broken the Quarantine Act.

The federal government had set up the Quarantine Act, where anyone returning to the country must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Officials would then check in with those people by phone calls or arriving at their house.

RELATED: Two Private Parties Source of Kelowna COVID-19 Outbreak, Say Officials

As of July 9th, 21,422 travellers have been referred to the RCMP for not complying with the isolation order.

“People are not understanding that this 14 days is absolutely essential to protect the health of their fellow Canadians,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu previously said to CTV News.

While law enforcement may choose to issue a warning for those who don’t comply, defying the Quarantine Act could result in jail time or fines of up to $750,000.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed since March 21st, with an extension in place until August 21st. However, many are still trying to get through the border.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.