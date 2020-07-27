Surrey Superstore Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Metro Vancouver superstore said one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Surrey location, at 104 Avenue near 146th Street, was confirmed to have the virus, but they last worked on July 15th.

The grocery chain released a statement, saying those who worked closest with the person have been notified and asked to self-isolate at home.

“The store has been taking this situation very seriously,” read the statement. “As soon as news (came) through we immediately put our incident management team in place. We request that you respect the privacy of this colleague.”

Metro Vancouver has seen a few cases at local businesses, including cases at two Vancouver strip clubs.

The store has re-opened after doing extensive cleaning, said superstore’s parent company Loblaw Companies Limited.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has issued statements about COVID-19 exposure on several flights within YVR Airport.

