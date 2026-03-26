The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has just issued an urgent recall on a number of milk products that may potentially contain pieces of glass.

The CFIA is currently advising consumers on the next steps and what to do with the affected products.

Recall: Milk Products

The recall concerns Farmers, Québon, and Natrel brand milk products, which are being recalled due to “possible presence of pieces of glass.” According to the notice, one of these brands was sold nationally, with others being sold specifically in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec.

Consumers are asked to not “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.” Currently, the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which could potentially lead to further recalls.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

The affected products “should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”

Affected Products

Farmers brand 1% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk, 2 L (carton) UPC 0 67997 20400 2 Best Before MR 26 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 02 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 15 HH:MM 1 3702 Distributed: NS, PE

Famers brand 1% Partly Skimmed Milk, 2 L (carton) UPC 0 67997 03900 0 Best Before MR 24 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 31 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 04 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 07 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 08 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 10 HH:MM 1 3702 Distributed: NS, PE

Famers brand 2% Partly Skimmed Milk, 2 L (carton) UPC 0 67997 03200 1 Best Before AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 09 HH:MM 1 3702 Distributed: NS, PE

Farmers brand 3.25% Homogenized Milk, 2 L (carton) UPC 0 67997 03100 4 Best Before MR 24 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 31 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 04 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 07 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 09 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 10 HH:MM 1 3702 Distributed: NS, PE

Natrel brand 1% Lactose Free Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk, 2 L (carton) UPC 0 55872 10501 8 Best Before AL 06 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 13 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 20 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 04 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 08 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 11 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 15 HH:MM 1 3702 Distributed: National

Québon brand 2% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk, 2 L (carton) UPC 0 55872 08502 0 Best Before MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 21 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 28 HH:MM 1 3702 Distributed: QC



For more information on the milk recall, you can check the notice here.