Canadian Digital Gaming Forecast in 2026

Canada is a strong player in the global digital gaming economy, and by the time 2026 arrives, the country will be positioned as one of the most dynamic gaming markets in North America. This is fueled by expanding regulations, surging mobile play, and a player base that now expects immersive, seamless, and fully licensed gaming experiences across every digital channel.

This is not a story of sudden growth. Instead, it is the result of years of player demand, political debates, technological evolution, and a long-awaited shift from gray-market uncertainty to regulated environments that finally treat players, companies, and provinces like stakeholders in the same ecosystem.

The Data Paints a Clear Picture

Grand View Research reported that Canada’s online gambling market generated roughly $3.9 billion in 2024, with projections rising to $8.7 billion by 2030, a statistic that speaks to a compound annual growth rate of 14.3% beginning in 2025. That number shows that the Canadian market is gaining momentum, especially as new provinces adopt regulated models that mirror Ontario’s success.

Meanwhile, the broader video gaming market generated $10.27 billion in 2024 and is on track to reach $21 billion by 2030, a growth trend supported by a 12.5% CAGR. What stands out within these forecasts is the outsized contribution of mobile gaming, which not only dominated the revenue share in 2024 but is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment through the end of the decade.

Ontario Was the Breakthrough Case Study

When Ontario launched its regulated iGaming market in April 2022, it set a foundational example for how Canada could reclaim revenue, improve consumer protection, and build a modern gaming framework that no longer depended on offshore operators or vague legal blind spots.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, Ontario’s regulated online gaming market pulled in CAD 3.2 billion in gross gaming revenue. This figure is partly tied to the presence of established brands like BetMGM online slots Canada, which helped set early standards for platform quality. Total wagers hit CAD 82.7 billion in the same period, which proves that when you provide clarity, competition, and secure platforms, players will choose the legal path.

Ontario showed that regulated markets don’t suppress gaming; instead, they elevate it by creating accountability, transparency, and long-term economic value.

Alberta Will Be the Next Major Turning Point

Alberta’s commercial online gaming market is set to launch in early 2026, and analysts already estimate it could reach billions in yearly revenue, a figure that could shift the national balance and bring Western Canada fully into the regulated gaming era.

Ontario set the example, Alberta followed through, and once those two anchors are in place, the rest of the country will have far fewer reasons to wait. Quebec, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan may all take different routes, but they are watching a proven, revenue-backed framework develop in real time, and 2026 could very easily become the year we see a multi-province domino effect.

What 2026 Will Likely Look Like in Numbers

If we map the current trajectory forward, Canada’s online gambling market could push toward $4.5 to 5 billion in 2026, especially as regulated access expands, mobile penetration deepens, and player trust grows alongside licensing.

The video game sector should push well past $11 billion by then, with mobile gaming not merely claiming the biggest share but also shaping the way games are developed, monetized, and connected across social and streaming ecosystems.

There are already clear indicators:

Ontario’s iCasino and sports betting revenue is projected to reach CAD 633 million in fiscal year 2025-26.

Sports betting is still the highest-earning online gambling vertical in the country.

User penetration is climbing steadily, with some reports showing participation rates surpassing 60% in certain segments.

Immersive gaming formats, including live dealer streams and hybrid casino-social experiences, are outperforming legacy titles that haven’t adapted.

What Operators Should Prepare For

If 2026 is the year everything scales, then operators can’t afford to be cautious or outdated. This is the moment to invest in compliance, mobile design, strong branding, real loyalty mechanics, and immersive gaming offerings that don’t feel like carbon copies of offshore sites.

Brands that succeed will:

Show respect for regulated frameworks.

Double down on mobile functionality and speed.

Blend sports betting, streaming, and social features into one ecosystem.

Elevate player safety without sacrificing engagement.

Build communities, not just databases.

As these shifts take hold, the direction of the industry becomes impossible to ignore, and the natural question is where all this momentum ultimately leads.

2026 Is the Year To Watch

Canada’s digital gaming industry is expanding in a way that finally matches its potential, proving itself one province at a time. This is the year Canada steps onto the main stage with a clearer vision of what responsible, competitive, and fully modernized gaming can look like across the country.

Players are ready, investors are paying attention, and every operator with the foresight to read the moment understands that the companies that act now will not simply participate in the next decade of Canadian digital gaming. They will define it.