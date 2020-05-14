The Canada-U.S. Border Deal (Expiring Soon) May Extend Into June

After Canada and the U.S. agreed to extend the border closure until May 21st, it’s likely that will continue until well into June.

Although neither prime minister nor president has confirmed that yet, it looks like the closure will be in place until June 21st.

“It’s too early to lift the restrictions, so we’re working toward an extension,” said one Canadian government source to Global News.

That means there will still be a flow of goods across the Canada-U.S. border, but any non-essential travel will not be permitted.

Since March 22-May 3rd, border control has denied nearly 3,000 travellers trying to cross over. Of those visitors, nine out of 10 were U.S. citizens.

To compare, the U.S. has more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, while Canada has over 73,000.

