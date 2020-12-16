Cafe Medina Has Brunch & Mimosa Kits Just In Time For The Holidays

Craving a restaurant quality brunch but in the comfort of your own home? Cafe Medina has got you covered with its all-new festive brunch (and mimosa) take-home kits.

Celebrate the holidays with their brunch kit for two or four people that is available for a limited-time only.

They offer a choice of the restaurant’s signature mains (Fricasée, Cassoulet or Fricassée Champignon) in prepare-at-home formats as well as a six-pack of its signature Liège waffles with toppings and coffee beans from 49th Parallel.

A brunch is never complete without mimosas though, so it also comes with fresh-squeezed orange juice and a 750 ml bottle of Chandon California Brut.

The kit will include all preparation instructions so you can ensure your holiday meal is one to remember. They’re available exclusively on Dec. 23rd, 24th and 31st.

For more information, check out their website.

Festive Brunch Kits at Cafe Medina

When: Available Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 31st, 2020

Where: Pick up at Cafe Medina (780 Richards Street, Vancouver) between noon and 5 p.m. or get it delivered (within a 15 km radius)

Cost: $125 (for two) or $175 (for four) plus tax

