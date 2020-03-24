Local Cab Companies Are Starting to Suspend Services Amid Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some local cab companies are suspending their services.

Businesses across Metro Vancouver are closing their doors to promote social distancing and protect both the public and their employees. And at least two cab companies are doing the same.

“Due to the nature of our business wherein, we are transporting members of the public in enclosed taxis, it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing of two metres, for the safety of both our valued customers and taxi operators,” Sunshine Cabs wrote in a release.

Sunshine Cabs, which serves the North Shore as well as Kuber Taxi, based in Surrey, are two companies suspending services.

The North Shore company said it will put rides on hold as of 9 pm on Saturday, March 28th. All dispatch staff will be laid off.

Whereas Kuber Taxi said they are suspending services until further notice. Meanwhile, other companies are continuing, but amping up their sanitation methods.

