Here’s Why Vancouver’s Burrard Bridge Will Glow Green Tonight

If you’re in the area, you might notice the Burrard Bridge looks a bit different tonight. It’ll be glowing green, in fact.

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The light display is specifically for St. John’s Day, marking the day’s eve as well as celebrating 115 years of service by St. John Ambulance and Yukon. The day is observed by St. John organizations all around the world, honouring a “global tradition of service, volunteerism, and community care that has strengthened communities for generations.”

St. John Ambulance BC wrote on social media, “As the lights come on tonight, we honour the volunteers, employees, donors, partners, and supporters whose commitment continues to make this work possible every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. John Ambulance BC & Yukon (@stjohnambulancebc)

The lights will turn on at around 9:20pm on Tuesday, June 23. For those of you near the Burrard Bridge, turn to the green lights and share in the moment with those in St. John’s service.