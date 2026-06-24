Two B.C. universities just ranked among the top for this year’s Sustainability Impact Ratings, among other Canadian institutions. Being the only global ranking measuring how worldwide institutions advance sustainability in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), these schools have truly done their part in keeping the world clean.

This year’s rankings evaluated 1,646 universities from 116 countries and territories across 17 individual SDGs and one overall ranking.

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North America’s Top Universities for Sustainability

The Sustainability Impact Ratings are based on a wide variety of SDGs, such as “Zero Hunger,”, “Clean Water and Sanitation”, “Quality Education”, “Gender Equality”, among many others.

For 2026, the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom is number one overall in the rankings. But Canada has a fairly good foothold in the list with nine universities reaching the top 100, and eight in the top 10 in North America:

Queen’s University

University of Alberta

Western University

McMaster University

University of Victoria

Simon Fraser University

Université Laval

York University

Two of these institutions are B.C.-based: University of Victoria (UVic) and Simon Fraser University (SFU).

UVic made it to #27, with an overall ranking of 94.6. The school’s top SDG scores fall under “Life on Land”, “Life Below Water”, and “Sustainable Cities and Communities”.

SFU is #52, ranking with an overall score of 92.2. Its top SDG scores are “Good Health and Well-being”, “Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions”, and “Quality Education”.

Curious about the other schools on the list? Check out this year’s Sustainability Impact Ratings here.