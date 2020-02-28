In a routine truck inspection, Burnaby RCMP stopped a commercial truck driver who was holding a Learner’s license.

The driver had forgotten his license, but when cops pulled the person’s name up, they saw the driver only had an L. That means they did the written test, but have not yet passed a driver’s test.

Having a Learner’s license means a supervisor must be in the car with the driver, which was not the case here.

On top of that, the 11,700 kg truck was breaking several safety violations. Half of its lights were burned out, including headlights, brake lights and turn signals.

Yesterday Burnaby RCMP Traffic Section, along with CVSE checked this truck at a secondary #CMVSafety stop in South #Burnaby. The passenger was sitting on a block of wood. 3 VTs were issued on 5 violations for a total of $1018. The truck was placed out of service & towed. @TranBC pic.twitter.com/nm3HAbmZVi — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 27, 2020

The vehicle’s rubber bumper pads were held on by tape, as well.

Burnaby RCMP inspected 116 trucks from February 25-28th. Among that number, 52% were considered unsafe and were taken off the road.

